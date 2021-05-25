Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse to be globally observed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The only full lunar eclipse of 2021 is to be observed simultaneously across the world on May 26.

The "Super" moon observed in May is often defined as "flower moon" as well, mainly due to association with flowers blooming at this time of year. During the eclipse, the moon turns into a deep blood-red color, known as "blood moon."

This celestial incident -- known as "Super Flower Blood Moon" -- will be the only full lunar eclipse of this year.

According to astronomers, the lunar eclipse will be observed in western North America and far southern South America, as well as the Hawaiian Islands.

Those in Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Southeast Asia will also be able to observe the unique incident on the evening of the 26th.

