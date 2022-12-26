Supply vehicles of RPC pass freely through Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC), temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan following the trilateral statement, have recently passed along the Lachin-Khankandi road near Shusha without any problems, News.az reports.

Recall that the Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankandi road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, for the fifteenth day. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

News.Az