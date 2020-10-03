Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev congratulates Commander of 1st Army Corps

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev today congratulated Commander of the 1st Army Corps Hikmat Hasanov on the liberation of Madagiz. The President instructed him to convey the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's congratulations to all personnel of the corps.

Hikmat Hasanov thanked the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and assured the President that the 1st Army Corps would fulfill all the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief with honor.

News.Az