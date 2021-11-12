Supreme order of Turkic world is award presented to all Azerbaijani people – President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The highest order of the Turkic world is awarded for my efforts in the liberation of Karabakh and my contribution to further strengthening Turkic unity. This is a very high award, a high assessment by the Turkic states of my work, my activity. Therefore I express my deep gratitude on behalf of the entire Azerbaijani people. Because I think it is a reward for all the Azerbaijani people.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the remark during his speech at the VIII Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States.

Expressing gratitude for being awarded the Supreme Order, the head of state said: "It is a great honor for me and at the same time a great responsibility. I am doubly pleased that I am being awarded the Supreme Order by the heads of the Turkic Council member states. I receive this high award with their signature and at the initiative of my dear brother, the esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan."

News.Az

News.Az