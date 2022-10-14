Suspect in deadly North Carolina shooting identified as 15-year-old

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 15-year-old male suspect was in custody on Friday after a shooting spree that left five people dead in North Carolina's capital, Raleigh's police chief confirmed on Friday, saying the teenager was hospitalized in critical condition, News.az reports citing USA Today.

Police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting, which turned a quiet middle-class neighborhood into a two-mile-wide 2 mile (3.2-km-wide) crime scene on Thursday, Police Chief Estella Patterson said during a news conference on Friday.

Patterson did not identify the suspect by name or say how he was injured.

The shootings began at 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) on the streets of Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood, where residents were told to remain in their homes for hours as police conducted a massive manhunt.

The suspect was later found near the Neuse River Greenway, a walking and biking trial where he shot more people, Patterson said. After a standoff, police apprehended him at a residence near the trail.

Officials said the shootings rattled residents throughout the state capital, a city of about 500,000 people known as a center for high-tech research.

"No one should feel this fear in the communities - no one," Democratic Governor Roy Cooper said during the briefing, calling the incident an "infuriating and tragic act of gun violence."

Three women - ages 52, 49 and 35 - and a 16-year-old boy were among those killed in the shooting spree, Patterson said. A 29-year-old officer who died in the shooting was identified as Gabriel Torres, who was headed to work when the incident unfolded.

News.Az