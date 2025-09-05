Suspect shot after stabbing attack at German school

+ ↺ − 16 px

German police reported Friday that a suspect was shot and injured following a stabbing attack at a vocational college in the city of Essen.

The suspect, who was injured by gunfire during his arrest and is now receiving medical care, had been at large after a teacher was stabbed at the vocational college, police said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

German newspaper Bild reported earlier that it was unclear whether other people had been injured in the attack.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

