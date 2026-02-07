Suspects held after shooting of Russian GRU General

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, Deputy Chief of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), was injured in the attack but survived after undergoing surgery, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Reports said the suspected attacker fled to Dubai after the shooting but has now been detained and is expected to be returned to Russia. Russian media also reported that two suspects have been identified in the case.

One of the suspects is believed to have fired multiple shots at the general. Both suspects are expected to be handed over to investigators for questioning.

Authorities are preparing formal charges, and if the accusations are confirmed, a court hearing could take place soon.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not yet released further details about the motive or circumstances behind the attack.