Ukraine strikes Shahed launch site near Donetsk Airport - VIDEO

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the storage, preparation, and launch site of Russian Shahed combat UAVs near Donetsk airport, using ATACMS and SCALP missiles.

A large-scale fire and secondary detonation were recorded, News.Az reports, citing Ukrinform.

In addition, as part of efforts to reduce the Russians' combat potential, units of the Defense Forces carried out a series of other strikes on March 6 and on the night of March 7.

In particular, they struck a UAV control point in the temporarily occupied Dibrova in the Luhansk region, as well as a command and observation post in the temporarily occupied Kruhliakivka area of the Kharkiv region.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck Russian artillery units at firing positions in the temporarily occupied areas of Tavilzhanka in the Kharkiv region and Voskresenka and Novopavlivka in the Donetsk region.

Russian manpower concentrations were also hit in the areas of temporarily occupied Novohryhorivka, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region, temporarily occupied Torske in Donetsk region, and Sopych in Sumy region.

The extent of damage and enemy losses is being clarified.

