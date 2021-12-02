Sustainable peace needed to restore Azerbaijan's destroyed cultural heritage, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The scale of the destruction of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage in liberated Karabakh is visible, and sustainable peace is needed to restore it, the country’s Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held at ADA University in Baku, News.Az reports.

“The concepts of 'peace' and 'culture' are interconnected. We think about the contribution that peace can make to the development of culture. We call for peace in order to restore culture,” the minister said.

Karimov added that Azerbaijan not only puts forward proposals for the world, but also takes real steps in this direction.

The event is being attended by the leadership and representatives of a number of international organizations, global institutions specializing in promoting peace, local government agencies and diplomatic corps.

News.Az