Sweden assault: Police shoot man, woman found dead

Swedish police reported that they shot a man dead and discovered a woman's body after responding to a suspected assault at a house in the northern town of Boden on Thursday.

Police said in a statement they had received reports that a man in his 20s had attacked the house's occupants with some kind of weapon. They opened fire when trying to arrest him, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



The body of a 55 year-old woman was discovered at the address, while two other injured people were taken to hospital.



Boden is around 80 km (50 miles) south of the Arctic Circle and is home to Sweden's 19th Infantry Regiment.

