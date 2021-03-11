Swedish AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines to be supplied to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree regarding the import of medicines for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to prevent the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Azerbaijan and carry out immunization activities in this area in line with paragraph 2.1 of the Decree of the president of Azerbaijan on the application of the Law of Azerbaijan 'On Medicines No. 528 dated February 6, 2007, in accordance with the Agreement on the supply of medicines signed between the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan and the GAVI ALLIANCE on September 18, 2020, 432,000 doses of Swedish AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine will be imported to Azerbaijan within 180 days.

The Ministry of Health and the State Agency were instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.

News.Az