Turkish actor Burak Deniz among 14 celebrities detained

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A major drug investigation involving well-known Turkish celebrities has entered a new phase, with authorities issuing detention orders for 14 individuals as part of an ongoing operation.

The latest development came on April 9, 2026, when prosecutors expanded the scope of an inquiry that has already drawn widespread public attention. The suspects include figures from the entertainment, music, and culinary industries, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

According to official information, 11 of the individuals were taken into custody as part of the morning operation. Two suspects are currently reported to be on the run, while one is believed to be abroad. Authorities continue efforts to locate those not yet detained.

Among the names listed in the detention order are well-known actors, singers, and public figures, including Emir Can İğrek, Hafsanur Sancaktutan, Somer Sivrioğlu, Büşra Pekin, Ahsen Eroğlu, Mert Demir, Burak Deniz, and Norm Ender, among others.

The individuals are being investigated on allegations related to purchasing, possessing, using, or supplying controlled substances.

This latest wave follows an earlier operation earlier in the week, during which several other celebrities were also taken into custody. In that round, some suspects were released after procedures, while others were placed under judicial control measures such as travel bans. One well-known singer was released without additional restrictions after giving statements and providing biological samples.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to review forensic test results, including blood and hair samples, to determine further legal steps.

The case has rapidly become one of the most closely followed celebrity investigations in recent months, with further developments expected as judicial proceedings progress.

News.Az