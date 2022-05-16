Yandex metrika counter

Swedish, Finnish ministers to head to Turkiye

The foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland plan to travel “soon” to Turkiye for talks to address Ankara’s objections to NATO membership for the two Nordic countries, News.az reports citing National Post.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto would meet their Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the capital.


News.Az 

