Swedish travelers visit to Azerbaijan's Lachin

The trip of international travelers from Sweden, who are members of the Club100 organization, to the Lachin district has begun within the framework of the visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, New.az reports.

The participants of the trip, having previously visited the Kalbajar district, then got acquainted with the construction and restoration work in the Lachin district.

News.Az