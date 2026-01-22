Swiatek cruises into Australian Open third round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek showcased her class as she defeated Marie Bouzkova to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday, keeping her hopes alive for a first Melbourne title.

The Polish second seed controlled the match at John Cain Arena, securing a 6-2, 6-3 victory in front of an enthusiastic crowd, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Swiatek will next face Russian world number 33 Anna Kalinskaya, who overcame Austria’s Julia Grabher 6-3, 6-3.

“I felt great playing today,” Swiatek said. “I felt more freedom than in the first round and I wanted to just go for it. I’m really happy with the performance, for sure. I’m trying to appreciate every match and take nothing for granted.”

Swiatek, 24, has won four French Opens, the US Open, and Wimbledon, but a title at Melbourne Park has so far eluded her, despite reaching the semi-finals twice. Last year, she made the last four but fell to eventual champion Madison Keys.

She arrived in Melbourne following two singles defeats at the United Cup and a challenging first-round win over Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue. Against Bouzkova, Swiatek improved her game, reducing unforced errors from 35 to 27 while hitting 31 winners.

Both players struggled with their serves early, exchanging breaks in the first set. Swiatek gained momentum in the second, briefly conceding a break but quickly leveling at 3-3. She then made a decisive break for 5-3 with a backhand winner before serving out the match.

News.Az