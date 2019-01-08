'Swine flu' death toll hits 11 in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 22-year-old woman has died of a severe form of influenza in the city of Gori, Georgia.

Report's Georgian bureau informs that the female patient had previously had a tumor and she had undergone several surgeries. That her death was caused by A (H1N1) virus, known as swine flu, is yet to be confirmed laboratorially .

Notably, more than 10 people have died from swine flu in Georgia. 158 cases of A (H1N1) virus have been confirmed in the country. From today onwards, five clinics operate in Tbilisi round-the-clock.

News.Az

News.Az