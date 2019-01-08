Yandex metrika counter

'Swine flu' death toll hits 11 in Georgia

  • Region
  • Share
'Swine flu' death toll hits 11 in Georgia

A 22-year-old woman has died of a severe form of influenza in the city of Gori, Georgia.

Report's Georgian bureau informs that the female patient had previously had a tumor and she had undergone several surgeries. That her death was caused by A (H1N1) virus, known as swine flu, is yet to be confirmed laboratorially.

Notably, more than 10 people have died from swine flu in Georgia. 158 cases of A (H1N1) virus have been confirmed in the country. From today onwards, five clinics operate in Tbilisi round-the-clock.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      