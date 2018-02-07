Switzerland reiterates support to territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Swiss Confederation has reiterated its support to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"The Swiss Confederation has neither recognized the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh nor has it ever questioned the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of the Swiss Confederation told Trend.

The Swiss Confederation is of the opinion that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict keeps preventing a normalization of the situation in the Southern Caucasus, the FDFA noted.

“It is therefore essential that the progress made under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group since the presentation of the Madrid Document is not jeopardized,” the FDFA said, adding the Swiss Confederation is concerned about the humanitarian situation caused by the conflict, particularly by the displaced people.

Furthermore, the FDFA said that in its travel advice to Swiss citizens, it recommends not to travel to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Previously, President of the National Council of Switzerland Dominique de Buman made prejudiced statements during his visit to Yerevan.

Commenting on the issue, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev said Dominique de Buman undermines the negotiations for settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az