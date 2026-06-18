+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech striker Ladislav Krejci has firmly dismissed any debate surrounding the appointment of American official Tori Penso as the referee for his team's upcoming match, insisting that performance on the pitch is the only factor that matters.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, Krejci was asked about the significance of having a woman control the game. "I have no experience with female referees, but that is not an issue," the striker stated flatly. "The performance is important, not the gender," News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Penso’s assignment marks another milestone in the sport, arriving four years after trailblazing French referee Stephanie Frappart made history as the first woman to officiate a men's World Cup match during the 2022 clash between Germany and Costa Rica.

While the appointment has drawn media attention, Penso enters the match with an elite, world-class resume. She has a wealth of experience at the absolute highest levels of global soccer, highlighted by officiating the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England. She also successfully broke into the men's elite circuit last year, working as a referee during the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup.

By steering the conversation entirely toward professional merit, the Czech squad is keeping its focus squarely on the game itself, treating Penso exactly like any other seasoned international referee assigned to a major tournament stage.

News.Az