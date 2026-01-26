Synthesia valued at $4B after $200M funding round

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK-based AI startup Synthesia, which provides tools for creating interactive corporate training videos using AI-generated avatars, has raised $200 million in a Series E funding round, lifting its valuation to $4 billion—nearly double the $2.1 billion valuation it recorded just a year ago.

While many AI startups are still far from profitability, Synthesia has built a strong commercial model by applying generative AI to corporate training, News.Az reports, citing TechCrunch.

The London-headquartered company counts major enterprises such as Bosch, Merck, and SAP among its clients, and surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue in April 2025.

The latest funding round was led by existing investor GV, with participation from several returning backers, including Kleiner Perkins, Accel, New Enterprise Associates, NVentures, Air Street Capital, and PSP Growth.

The Series E round also introduces new investors, with Matt Miller’s firm Evantic and the low-profile VC Hedosophia joining Synthesia’s shareholder base. At the same time, the company will enable an employee secondary share sale in partnership with Nasdaq, according to information obtained by TechCrunch.

Synthesia stressed that the move does not signal an imminent initial public offering. Instead, Nasdaq will act as a private markets facilitator, allowing early employees to sell shares while the company remains privately held. Unlike typical secondary transactions—which often occur at prices differing from official valuations—all sales under this arrangement will be conducted at the $4 billion Series E valuation, giving the company greater oversight of the process.

“This secondary is first and foremost about our employees,” Synthesia Chief Financial Officer Daniel Kim said. “It provides them with a meaningful opportunity to access liquidity and benefit from the value they have helped create, while we continue to focus on long-term growth as a private company.”

