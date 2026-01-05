Kodiak AI, Bosch join forces to scale hardware for self-driving trucks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kodiak AI announced on Monday that it has partnered with Bosch to accelerate the manufacturing of autonomous trucking hardware and sensors.

The move comes as the self-driving truck company seeks to transition from pilot deployments to large-scale commercial rollout, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Developers of self-driving technology are under increasing pressure from investors to demonstrate viable business models, following years of heavy spending with limited revenue. Many companies in the sector are turning to freight, which operates on more predictable routes and offers clearer paths to profitability.

Bosch will supply Kodiak with a range of automotive-grade components, including sensors and vehicle actuation ‍systems such as steering technologies, the companies said at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Bosch will ​collaborate with Kodiak to develop a production-grade, redundant autonomous ‌platform that integrates hardware, firmware and software interfaces needed to deploy Kodiak's AI-powered driver in trucks, either on factory production lines or retrofit them.

Kodiak, which went public about three months ago, has positioned itself as one of the few autonomous trucking companies ⁠to operate vehicles without a human ​safety driver onboard in commercial service. ​The company says it has already deployed customer-owned, driverless trucks, a milestone that many rivals have yet to ‍reach.

Bosch, the ⁠world's largest automotive supplier by revenue, has been expanding its footprint in autonomous mobility by supplying sensors, compute and ⁠vehicle control systems to carmakers and technology firms.

