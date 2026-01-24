Yandex metrika counter

Syria begins oil extraction at recently controlled fields, state news agency says

  • Middle East
  • Share
Syria begins oil extraction at recently controlled fields, state news agency says
Source: TASS

The ‍Syrian Petroleum Company has begun ‍extracting oil from recently controlled fields and sending output to ⁠the Homs and Baniyas refineries, News.az reports, citing CNN.

One of ‍those fields, al-Omar oilfield, which ‍is the country’s ‍largest, ⁠came ‌under government ⁠control ‍recently after a lightning offensive ⁠against Kurdish forces who had ‌held the site for nearly a decade and used ‍it as a military base.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      