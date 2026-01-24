Syria begins oil extraction at recently controlled fields, state news agency says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ‍Syrian Petroleum Company has begun ‍extracting oil from recently controlled fields and sending output to ⁠the Homs and Baniyas refineries, News.az reports, citing CNN.

One of ‍those fields, al-Omar oilfield, which ‍is the country’s ‍largest, ⁠came ‌under government ⁠control ‍recently after a lightning offensive ⁠against Kurdish forces who had ‌held the site for nearly a decade and used ‍it as a military base.

