Syria begins oil extraction at recently controlled fields, state news agency says
- Middle East
Source: TASS
The Syrian Petroleum Company has begun extracting oil from recently controlled fields and sending output to the Homs and Baniyas refineries, News.az reports, citing CNN.
One of those fields, al-Omar oilfield, which is the country’s largest, came under government control recently after a lightning offensive against Kurdish forces who had held the site for nearly a decade and used it as a military base.