Syria civilian death toll rises to 830 in clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of civilian casualties as a result of military action between the transitional government forces and rebels in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Tartus and Homs has increased from 532 to 830 in one day.

Transitional government forces have regained control of coastal areas and are pursuing armed supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad in the mountains, News.Az informs via Shafaq news.

During the operation, which has been ongoing since March 6, over 250 militiamen have been killed. Government forces have lost 231 fighters.

News.Az