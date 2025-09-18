Syria's foreign minister visits Washington for the first time in 25 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria's foreign minister arrived in Washington on Thursday for the first official visit at that level in over 25 years, as the U.S. pursues a pro-Damascus policy, lifting sanctions and mediating between the new Islamist rulers and Israel.

It comes after some senior U.S. diplomats focused on Syria were abruptly let from their posts amid Washington's pivot, as the U.S. seeks to integrate its longtime Syrian Kurdish allies with the central administration of President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The United States has also been mediating between Israel and Syria. Sharaa, who is due to visit New York next week for the UN General Assembly, said negotiations to reach a security pac, with Israel could yield results "in the coming days."

The United States had placed crippling sanctions on Syria since 2011 after former President Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Iran and Russia, cracked down protests against him that triggered an almost 14-year civil war.

News.Az