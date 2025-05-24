Syria welcomes partial US sanctions relief as 'positive step'

"We welcome the US government’s decision to lift sanctions that have affected Syria and its people for years," the ministry said in a statement as it described the move as a positive step in the right direction toward relieving humanitarian and economic suffering in the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We extend our hand to anyone who wish to cooperate with us based on respect and non-interference in our internal affairs. We think dialogue is the best way toward building balanced relations that meet the interests of peoples and strengthen stability," the Syrian ministry said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act, a US law enacted in 2019. The move will facilitate the provision of electricity and water, and sanitation in Syria.