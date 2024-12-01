Syrian armed forces reportedly eliminate close to a thousand militants, according to the state broadcaster

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Syrian army has reportedly neutralized nearly a thousand militants from the extremist group Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia) while repelling their attack, according to the General Organization of Radio and TV, News.Az reports citing the TASS .

According to its information, as a result of "the three-day confrontation between the Syrian army and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, the number of militants killed has approached one thousand."The Syrian military command said on November 28 that units of the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group "launched a large-scale attack on a broad front" on the morning of November 27. According to the statement, the terrorists attempted to attack "the villages and towns protected by the Syrian army, as well as military facilities." On November 30, the Syrian army said it was forced to regroup its forces while repelling a terrorist attack in Aleppo to save the lives of civilians and servicemen, and was preparing for a counterattack.Syrian President Bashar Assad said in a conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that the country is capable of defeating terrorists with the help of allies and friends.

News.Az