Syrian army says it took control of Shaddadi base after coordination with US

Syrian Democratic Forces members stand by vehicles, as they withdraw from the front lines, following an agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, in Hasakah, Syria, February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Orhan Qereman

The Syrian army said it took control of the Shaddadi military base in northeastern Syria after coordination with the United States, the Syrian state news agency wrote on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move follows the US pullout from al-Tanf strategic base after a Washington-brokered deal to integrate the Kurdish led Syrian Democratic Forces into central Syrian institutions.

