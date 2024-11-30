Syrian army strikes militants' positions in southern Idlib
Smoke rises amid fighting between opposition factions and Syrian government troops in Majdaliya, Idlib countryside, Syria, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed
Syria’s government forces reportedly launched a missile strike targeting positions held by militant groups in the southern Idlib governorate.The attack focused on militants' strongholds in the towns of al-Ruweiha, Khan al-Sabil, and Maardabsa, as well as in the Jebel al-Zawiya mountain range and the city of Mareya, located north of Aleppo, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The Syrian army has been actively engaged in repelling attacks from the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group in both the Aleppo and Idlib regions. Earlier, the Syrian military command reported that on November 27, Jabhat al-Nusra launched a large-scale assault in northern Syria, targeting several neighborhoods and military positions.
In response, Syrian government forces mounted a counteroffensive, according to Al Mayadeen TV. The counterattack followed the militants' seizure of 20 settlements to the north and west of Aleppo. The ongoing conflict in the region continues to escalate as Syrian forces battle to reclaim territories held by terrorist groups.