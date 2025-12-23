Syrian foreign, defense ministers arrive in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-level Syrian delegation arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to hold talks with Russian officials.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the delegation includes Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and officials from the General Intelligence Directorate, News.Az reports, citing SANA.

No details regarding the agenda or substance of the discussions between the Syrian delegation and Russian officials have been disclosed.

