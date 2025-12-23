Yandex metrika counter

Syrian foreign, defense ministers arrive in Moscow

  • Middle East
  • Share
Syrian foreign, defense ministers arrive in Moscow
Photo: Flickr

A high-level Syrian delegation arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to hold talks with Russian officials.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the delegation includes Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and officials from the General Intelligence Directorate, News.Az reports, citing SANA

No details regarding the agenda or substance of the discussions between the Syrian delegation and Russian officials have been disclosed.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      