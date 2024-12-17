Syria’s new leaders and the Kremlin are in secret talks
The Economist
They are negotiating with Russia about its military presence
According to the publication's source, the parties are in the initial stage of negotiations on Russia's military presence in Syria.
A representative of the Russian armed forces told the publication that the Russian military has good relations with the new Syrian authorities.
"We have contacts and communication with the new head of government, and neither side is provoking the other," the Russian military said.
In addition, a source in the group told the publication that the new Syrian authorities do not intend to violate the agreement on the lease of the Russian port of Tartus.