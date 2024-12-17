Yandex metrika counter

Syria’s new leaders and the Kremlin are in secret talks

  • Middle East
  • Share
Syria’s new leaders and the Kremlin are in secret talks
The Economist

They are negotiating with Russia about its military presence

Negotiations between Russia and the new Syrian authorities on the maintenance of two Russian military bases in the Tartus and Latakia regions are continuing at a positive pace, writes the UAE publication The National, citing a source in the "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" group, which controls most of the territory of Syria, News.az reports.

According to the publication's source, the parties are in the initial stage of negotiations on Russia's military presence in Syria.

A representative of the Russian armed forces told the publication that the Russian military has good relations with the new Syrian authorities.

"We have contacts and communication with the new head of government, and neither side is provoking the other," the Russian military said.

In addition, a source in the group told the publication that the new Syrian authorities do not intend to violate the agreement on the lease of the Russian port of Tartus.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      