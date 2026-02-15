Szijjártó: Hungary and Slovakia have asked Croatia to allow oil transportation from Russia

Hungary and Slovakia have asked Croatia to allow the transportation of Russian oil via the Adriatic Pipeline, as Ukraine has blocked their delivery of crude via the Druzhba pipeline.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"For political reasons, the Ukrainians have not yet resumed oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, so today, together with Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova, we sent a letter to Croatian Economy Minister Ante Jupp asking Croatia to immediately allow the transportation of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adriatic pipeline," the Foreign Minister wrote on his Facebook page.

News.Az