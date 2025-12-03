+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine carried out another attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline on December 1, despite repeated appeals from Hungary and Slovakia to avoid targeting the crucial infrastructure.

The Druzhba pipeline, one of the world’s largest, transports up to 2 million barrels of Russian crude per day to European refineries and remains a key source of oil for Hungary and Slovakia, the only EU nations still importing Russian crude via the system, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR), the attack occurred near Kazinskie Vyselki in Russia’s Tambov Oblast, using remote-controlled explosives and combustible materials to damage a section of the Taganrog-Lipetsk pipeline. The source emphasized that strikes on Russia’s oil network are aimed at disrupting revenue that funds its military-industrial operations.

💥 In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up again



An explosion occurred on a section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which Russian oil continues to be supplied to some European countries, fueling the country's financial and military capabilities pic.twitter.com/j1XOiwwqjZ — News.Az (@news_az) December 3, 2025

This marks the latest in a series of attacks by Ukraine on the Druzhba pipeline, including multiple strikes in August that temporarily disrupted operations. Hungary and Slovakia, with strong ties to Moscow, have criticized the strikes and urged Kyiv not to target infrastructure supplying their countries.

President Zelensky has maintained that Ukraine will continue retaliatory attacks in response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, even as the EU phases out Russian oil imports. The southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, however, continues operating under exemptions for certain Central European nations.

