Szijjártó: Russia-US summit will take place if they reach an agreement on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Budapest will take place if they reach an agreement on how to end the conflict in Ukraine.

This was stated by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Péter Szijjártó, who accompanied Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on his visit to Washington and was present at his talks with Trump at the White House, News.Az report citing the TASS.

The Foreign Minister believes the American leader is firmly committed to continuing peacekeeping efforts, but no one can yet say when his meeting with his Russian counterpart will take place. "The summit will take place if an agreement is reached that will lead to an end to the war that has been raging in our neighborhood for three and a half years," Szijjártó said on Radio Kossuth's Sunday program.

He previously noted that, in his estimation, preparations for the Budapest summit "could take weeks or even months." The minister sees nothing unusual in this, given the complex situation surrounding Ukraine.

While hosting Orbán at the White House on November 7, Trump expressed the view that the main obstacle to his next meeting with Putin was Russia's reluctance to end the fighting in Ukraine. He stated, "The main issue is that they just don't want to stop yet."

News.Az