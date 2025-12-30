Telasi to invest GEL 85 million in Tbilisi power grid by 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Electricity distribution company Telasi will invest GEL 85 million in the development and modernization of Tbilisi's power grid in 2026, announced the company's General Director Sergei Kobtsev during a year-end briefing.

The investment program will focus on rehabilitating and upgrading existing infrastructure and will not include the costs of connecting new customers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Telasi reported that total investments reached GEL 355 million over 2024–2025, with the 2025 program largely dedicated to large-scale reconstruction and network upgrades. Main projects included the construction of the new high-voltage Krtsanisi substation and the complete modernization of the Tabakhmela and Orkhevi substations which play a critical role in supplying electricity to central and rapidly expanding areas of Tbilisi.

The Krtsanisi substation, built with an investment of more than GEL 24 million, has a capacity of 50 MW and was developed to meet growing electricity demand driven by the city’s expansion. The facility is expected to improve power quality and enable new connections across the Ortachala–Krtsanisi–Tabakhmela corridor.

Meanwhile, the full reconstruction of the Tabakhmela substation increased its capacity to 80 MW and enhanced system reliability through the installation of modern equipment. Following the completion of these projects, Telasi stated that it has fully fulfilled the requirements set by the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC) under its 2022 and 2023 decisions.

