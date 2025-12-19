Russia strikes Odesa power grid and railway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian troops launched attacks on Odesa’s energy and railway infrastructure, wounding a railway employee, officials said.

A post at a station was destroyed, and the signalman was hospitalized but is expected to recover, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities reported damage to the Odesa-Reni highway, temporarily halting traffic, while energy companies are working to restore power to critical facilities. Despite repeated strikes, transport and essential services continue to operate, though emergency power cuts remain possible. Odesa’s regional administration described the attacks as significantly hampering restoration efforts amid ongoing security threats.

