Telecom operators in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plan to invest over USD 50.6 million in the project of laying the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. This significant project will be an important step in strengthening the region's digital infrastructure and ensuring reliable connectivity between Europe and Asia.

According to data provided by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan, the Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Jaslan Madiyev, made this statement at a government meeting. He noted that a joint venture between "Kazakhtelecom" (the national telecommunications company of Kazakhstan) and LLC "AzerTelecom" has already been established, and a tender is currently being held to select a contractor for the design and construction of the underwater fiber-optic communication line. Madiyev emphasized that the project will be completed soon, and the length of the cable line will be 370 kilometers along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.It is important to note that the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line project along the bottom of the Caspian Sea is part of the "Digital Silk Road" initiative. This initiative aims to create a digital telecommunications corridor connecting Europe and Asia. As part of this project, the underwater fiber-optic communication line will run along the Aktau-Sumgait route, providing a maximum throughput capacity of up to 400 Tbps.In the past two years, there has been a noticeable intensification of Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations. These relations have become more multifaceted and comprehensive, especially in the telecommunications sector. This development is associated with the "One Belt, One Road" initiative , which aims to create not only transport and logistics but also digital infrastructure. Back in 2015, the People's Republic of China proposed the "Digital Silk Road" initiative. Although this project did not attract much attention in its early years, by 2018, investments had reached USD 79 billion.Kazakhstan, as one of the key participants in the Chinese initiative, is taking active measures to implement the project, aiming to ensure uninterrupted telecommunications even in the face of geopolitical instabilities on the Eurasian continent. Azerbaijan, with its significant potential, is also actively participating in this process. Joint projects and the creation of joint ventures allow both countries to unlock their potential and implement large-scale plans across the Caspian Sea. The implementation of this project in practice will depend on the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries. The expert community in both countries is closely monitoring this ambitious project, as it is the first of its kind in the history of cross-border countries in the post-Soviet space.Of course, there is some skepticism associated with the implementation of this project. For example, there are no regular passenger ferry services between Aktau or Atyrau and Baku, making it difficult to assess the scale and ambition of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line corridor. Nevertheless, given the current geopolitical reality, the volume of investments, and the planned measures, it can be expected that mobile operators in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will soon start implementing roaming services at reduced rates. The question is how much this will be in demand by the citizens of both countries, considering possible restrictions for members of the EAEU in Kazakhstan.In conclusion, it should be emphasized that with the current intensification of Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying special attention to the strategic agenda aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and developing regional integration. It is important to note that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not just neighboring states, but strategic partners whose interests intersect in various fields – from the economy and energy to culture and security.In the context of the modern geopolitical situation and global challenges, President Tokayev recognizes the need for the accelerated implementation of the agreements reached. During his presidential term, he sets ambitious goals to strengthen Kazakhstan's positions on the international stage and to develop domestic infrastructure projects. Joint projects with Azerbaijan, such as the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line, are important elements of this strategy, contributing not only to economic growth but also to strengthening political ties.A key aspect of successful cooperation is the timely implementation of all planned initiatives. This requires not only political will but also clear interaction at all levels – from government structures to the private sector. It is important that all participants in the process recognize the significance and potential of these projects and put in the effort for their successful completion.Moreover, in the context of global digitalization and rapid technological development, projects such as the "Digital Silk Road" play a key role in ensuring sustainable growth and development of participating countries. They not only create new opportunities for business and innovation but also contribute to strengthening intercultural ties and mutual understanding between peoples.Thus, during President Tokayev's term, it is important not only to achieve the set goals but also to lay a solid foundation for long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan and other strategic partners. This will create a stable and prosperous regional ecosystem capable of effectively responding to future challenges and ensuring the well-being of citizens of both countries.

