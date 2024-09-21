Telegram cooperates with law enforcement after Durov’s detention
Telegram has started cooperating with law enforcement agencies not only in France but also in other countries following the detention of its founder, Pavel Durov. According to Le Figaro, Telegram responded to a request from one of the EU countries related to an investigation of a group involved in ordering contract killings. Meanwhile, South Korean authorities are also awaiting a response from the messaging platform.
While in custody in Paris, Durov reportedly promised French authorities to remove the “Find People Nearby” feature and disclose information about certain users to aid in combating crime.
Telegram’s administration has already received requests from such bodies as the French Office for Minors (OFMIN) and the gendarmerie. The main focus is on investigations related to crimes against children.
On August 24, Durov arrived in Paris from Baku on a private jet, accompanied by a bodyguard and 24-year-old Yulia Vavilova, a crypto instructor from Dubai. A few days later, on August 28, he was charged with involvement in operating an online platform for illegal transactions and refusal to provide data requested by authorities. A French court has prohibited Durov from leaving the country and set bail at 5 million euros.
On September 5, Telegram's founder made his first public statement, expressing surprise that French authorities had not reached out to the company’s official representative in the EU, and affirmed his willingness to improve cooperation with regulatory bodies.
This incident has drawn international attention and marked a new chapter in Telegram's relations with law enforcement agencies worldwide.
While in custody in Paris, Durov reportedly promised French authorities to remove the “Find People Nearby” feature and disclose information about certain users to aid in combating crime.
Telegram’s administration has already received requests from such bodies as the French Office for Minors (OFMIN) and the gendarmerie. The main focus is on investigations related to crimes against children.
On August 24, Durov arrived in Paris from Baku on a private jet, accompanied by a bodyguard and 24-year-old Yulia Vavilova, a crypto instructor from Dubai. A few days later, on August 28, he was charged with involvement in operating an online platform for illegal transactions and refusal to provide data requested by authorities. A French court has prohibited Durov from leaving the country and set bail at 5 million euros.
On September 5, Telegram's founder made his first public statement, expressing surprise that French authorities had not reached out to the company’s official representative in the EU, and affirmed his willingness to improve cooperation with regulatory bodies.
This incident has drawn international attention and marked a new chapter in Telegram's relations with law enforcement agencies worldwide.