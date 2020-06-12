TABIB: Coronavirus test results announced within one day in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coronavirus test results are announced within one day in Azerbaijan, Head of the working group on infectious diseases of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Vasif Isayev said.

Isayev made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 12.

“Coronavirus is diagnosed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests,” head of the working group added.

"The test results become known within six hours,” Isayev noted. “However, the announcement of the result may be delayed because entering the result into the system requires certain time."

The head of the working group added that in case of an increase in the number of infected people, the special quarantine regime may be extended.

News.Az

