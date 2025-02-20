Taiwan detects Chinese military activity with dozens of aircraft, warships near island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan’s armed forces have registered the approach of 36 aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and eight warships of the PLA Navy near the island, according to the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense.

"36 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 29 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe," the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Taiwan’s defense agency has regularly recorded the approach of Chinese warplanes and warships of late.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975).

According to China’s official position, which is supported by most countries, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.

