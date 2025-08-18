- News
- Lai
Tag:
Lai
-
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te will visit Eswatini next week, his office said on Monday, the island's last remaining diplomatic ally in Africa.13 Apr 2026-09:41
-
-
-
-
The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday morning sentenced Jimmy Lai, an instigator of anti-China riots in Hong Kong, to 20 years in prison.09 Feb 2026-08:29
-
-
US President Donald Trump has appealed directly to Chinese President Xi Jinping to release imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, citing concerns over the 78-year-old’s health following his conviction under Hong Kong’s national security law.16 Dec 2025-14:33
-
-
Taiwan has opened a new cloud computing centre in Tainan as part of its growing push to build “sovereign AI” capabilities. President Lai Ching-te unveiled the facility on Friday, calling it a major step in transforming Taiwan from a hardware powerhouse into an “AI island”.12 Dec 2025-09:47
-
-
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te announced Friday that he hopes the island’s defence spending will reach 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, raising the target for bolstering the military budget in line with U.S. recommendations.22 Aug 2025-11:12
-
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was fitted with a heart monitor and prescribed medication on Monday as his landmark national security trial entered its final stage, following health concerns that delayed proceedings last week.18 Aug 2025-14:49
-
-
Closing submissions in the national security trial of Hong Kong pro-democracy businessman Jimmy Lai were postponed after he experienced heart palpitations. The hearing will resume Monday with medical support in place.15 Aug 2025-11:11
-
-
U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly opposed a planned stopover in New York by Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te, prompting Lai to cancel a diplomatic tour of Latin America altogether.29 Jul 2025-11:55
-