Taiwan rattled by 7.0 magnitude quake

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck some 32 km (20 miles) off Taiwan's northeastern coastal city of Yilan late on Saturday, the island's weather administration said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The quake shook buildings in the capital Taipei and had a depth of 73 km (45 miles), it added.

Damage assessment was underway, the National Fire Agency said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

