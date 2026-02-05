Taiwan's Foxconn flags robust Q1 outlook after January growth
- 1048130
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/taiwan-s-foxconn-flags-robust-q1-outlook-after-january-growth Copied
Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Thursday that it expects a strong performance in the first quarter, after posting a 35.5% year-on-year increase in revenue for January.
In a statement, the company said shipments of artificial intelligence server racks continue to rise, while demand for smart consumer electronics has also exceeded expectations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and the biggest server supplier to Nvidia, added that the seasonal performance for the current quarter is projected to be stronger than the range seen over the past five years, without providing further details.
By Nijat Babayev