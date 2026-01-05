Foxconn posts record Q4 revenue on AI demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, reported record revenue for the fourth quarter on Monday, fueled by strong demand for artificial intelligence products.

Revenue for Nvidia's ​biggest server ‌maker and Apple's top iPhone assembler jumped 22.07% from ⁠the same ​quarter ​last year to T$2.6028 trillion ($82.73 ‍billion), ⁠Foxconn said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

