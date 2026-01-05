Foxconn posts record Q4 revenue on AI demand
Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, reported record revenue for the fourth quarter on Monday, fueled by strong demand for artificial intelligence products.
Revenue for Nvidia's biggest server maker and Apple's top iPhone assembler jumped 22.07% from the same quarter last year to T$2.6028 trillion ($82.73 billion), Foxconn said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.