Tajikistan launches first 500 MW solar energy project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Government of Tajikistan and Ayon Energy LLC have signed an investment agreement to build and commission two major photovoltaic power plants, marking the country’s first large-scale solar energy initiative.

According to the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management, the project will consist of two 250 MW solar plants located in the Asht and Jayhun districts, giving the project a combined capacity of 500 MW. This initiative represents a significant step forward in Tajikistan’s development of green energy and modern energy infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Tajik media.

The project aligns with the directives of the President of Tajikistan, as outlined in his address to the Majlisi Oli, and forms part of broader state programs promoting renewable energy.

Once operational, the solar plants are expected to enhance Tajikistan’s energy independence, reduce seasonal electricity shortages—particularly in winter—ease the load on the national energy system, and provide a stable electricity supply for both the population and the economy.

The investor has pledged to complete the design, construction, and commissioning of the plants within 2026. The total investment for the project is estimated at $250 million.

Officials and experts view the project as a major milestone for Tajikistan, advancing the country toward a green energy future, a sustainable economy, and long-term energy independence while laying the foundation for environmentally clean growth.

News.Az