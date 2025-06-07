Taliban leader condemns Trump’s Afghan travel ban, calls US an ‘oppressor’
On Saturday, the top Taliban leader condemned President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Afghans, labeling the United States as an oppressor, even as Afghanistan’s rulers pursue increased engagement with the international community.
The comments from Hibatullah Akhundzada marked the first public reaction from the Taliban since the Trump administration this week moved to bar citizens from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, from entering the U.S., News.Az reports citing Huff Post.
Trump’s executive order largely applies to Afghans hoping to resettle in the U.S. permanently, as well as those hoping to go to America temporarily, including for university studies.
Since returning to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures, banned women from public places and education for women and girls beyond the sixth grade. And though they have so far failed to gain recognition as the country’s official government, the Taliban have diplomatic relations with several countries, including China and Russia.