Talks between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in US to continue through June 29 - State Department

Talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the US will continue through June 29, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, News.az reports.

"We expect the talks will commence tomorrow, on Tuesday and continue through Thursday of this week, as Secretary Blinken will meet with the foreign ministers from both Azerbaijan and Armenia. We'll have more details as the week progresses. We continue to believe that peace is within reach and direct dialogue is the key to resolving the remaining issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace," he said.

