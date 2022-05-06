Talks with guarantors of Ukraine's security in active phase, says Kuleba

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations with the nations ready to become Ukraine's security guarantors are now in an active phase, and a significant part of the guarantees is already being implemented in the form of armaments and our country’s shift to NATO standards, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint briefing with the Baltic foreign ministers in Kyiv, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are all working with one goal – to get to the package of security guarantees that our partners can provide to us as soon as possible. Negotiations are in their active phase. I shall not reveal any details, but we really see the support of our partners not only in words but also in deeds," Kuleba said.

News.Az