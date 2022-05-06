Yandex metrika counter

Talks with guarantors of Ukraine's security in active phase, says Kuleba

Negotiations with the nations ready to become Ukraine's security guarantors are now in an active phase, and a significant part of the guarantees is already being implemented in the form of armaments and our country’s shift to NATO standards, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint briefing with the Baltic foreign ministers in Kyiv, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are all working with one goal – to get to the package of security guarantees that our partners can provide to us as soon as possible. Negotiations are in their active phase. I shall not reveal any details, but we really see the support of our partners not only in words but also in deeds," Kuleba said.


News.Az 

