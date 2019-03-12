TANAP to be ready for gas supplies to Europe in July

TANAP to be ready for gas supplies to Europe in July

+ ↺ − 16 px

If everything goes in accordance with the schedule, The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be ready for gas supplies to Europe in July 2019, Saltuk Duzyol, head of TANAP consortium said.

He noted that TANAP started gas deliveries to Turkey after the launch of Phase 0 and the test supplies as part of the Phase 1 of TANAP will begin from April 15, 2019, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Noting that the overall progress on TANAP is 98 percent, Saltuk said if everything goes in accordance with the schedule, TANAP is expected to start gas supplies to Europe on July 1.

Further, he said that Turkey has received a total of 1.25 billion cubic meters of natural gas from June 30, 2018 to Feb.28, 2019 via TANAP. This figure will rise to 2 billion cubic meters by late June 2019 and 4 billion cubic meters by end-2019, added Duzyol.

He went on to add that TANAP’s annual capacity is 16 billion cubic meters of gas with the possibility of expanding to 31 billion cubic meters.

It will be possible to increase TANAP’s capacity initially to 24 billion cubic meters and subsequently, to 31 billion cubic meters of gas by building additional compressor stations.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

News.Az

News.Az