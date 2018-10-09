Tanker of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company commissioned after overhaul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tanker Jabbar Hashimov owned by the transport fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company underwent the complete overhaul, the company said in a message Oct. 9.

As part of the overhaul undertaken by Zigh Shipyard and Repair Plant, the underwater and submersible parts, the main deck and the bridge passage of the tanker were cleaned and painted. The main and auxiliary engines and the pumps of the vessel were also overhauled.

The control system of this floating vehicle has been adjusted. The piping systems were repaired in the engine room and on the main deck, with the replacement of defective parts. Besides, electrical work was also carried out.

Along with this, the crew cabins, lavatories, and canteens have been renewed.

Upon completion of the overhaul, the tanker successfully passed the marine tests and was commissioned.

The length of the tanker is 150 meters, width 17.3 meters, and safe load capacity is 12,000 tons.

The tanker fleet of the CJSC Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company holds a leading position in the Caspian basin. The company attaches particular attention to equipping its fleet with new vessels in order to keep its weight in the field of freight transportations.

