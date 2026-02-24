Heavy rains flood Indonesia's Bali, triggering evacuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding across parts of Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, inundating sections of Denpasar — particularly the Sanur area — and forcing the evacuation of dozens of foreign visitors, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Among the worst-affected locations were Jalan Bumi Ayu and Jalan Kesari in Sanur, as well as Jalan Gunung Athena in Denpasar, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In these areas, floodwaters rose to as high as 1.5 meters, reaching chest level for an average adult. Several villas and hotels were submerged, disrupting tourism activity in the popular coastal district.

A search and rescue team from the Bali Police was deployed early Tuesday morning to assist those stranded by the flooding. Fourteen personnel were mobilized for the operation, equipped with four canoes and one rubber boat to conduct evacuations in the inundated neighborhoods.

“So far, five guests have been evacuated, and seven people were evacuated in the north,” team coordinator Gede Sutrawan told local media.

The flooding followed several consecutive days of heavy rain affecting large parts of Bali. Authorities warned that continued rainfall could extend or worsen the flooding and urged both residents and visitors to remain alert and follow official safety guidance.

