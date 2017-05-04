TAP important on geo-political level: Azerbaijani envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project is of critical importance on a political, geo-political and business level, said Azerbaijan’s Ambass

He made the remarks during a breakfast meeting co-hosted by TAP AG consortium to inform the embassies located in Greece about the progress of the project, reads a message posted on the consortium’s website, according to Trend.

During the event, TAP managing director Ian Bradshaw noted that the project ensures strategic targets of the European Union, namely energy security and diversification.

He also elaborated on TAP’s progress in its three host countries – Greece, Albania and Italy – as well as the project’s key achievements.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

News.Az

